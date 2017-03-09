Mooney Boys’ Final Basketball Stats

2016-17 Mooney Boys’ Basketball Stats
Head Coach: Carey Palermo
Record: 7-15
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 44.0
Scoring Defense: 54.8
Field Goal Percentage: 36.1%
Three Point Percentage: 30.1%
Free Throw Percentage: 65.5%
Rebounding: 25.0
Turnovers: 16.5
Individual Stats
Scoring
Pete Haas (SO) – 13.9 (209)
Pat Pelini (SR) – 9.6 (96)
John Mikos (SO) – 6.9 (132)
Anthony Fire (SO) – 5.8 (122)
Jordan Stanford (JR) – 4.5 (98)
Vince Gentile (JR) – 3.6 (80)
Terrell Brown (SO) – 3.4 (61)
Alex Wollet (SR) – 3.1 (66)
Rebounding
Anthony Fire (SO) – 5.0 (105)
Vince Gentile (JR) – 4.4 (96)
Pete Haas (SO) – 2.9 (44)
Jordan Stanford (JR) – 2.8 (61)
Assists
Alex Wollet (SR) – 3.0 (64)
John Mikos (SO) – 1.6 (30)
Terrell Brown (SO) – 1.6 (28)
Pat Pelini (SR) – 1.5 (15)
Field Goal Percentage
Vince Gentile (JR) – 42.7% (35-82)
Anthony Fire (SO) – 41.5% (39-94)
John Mikos (SO) – 40.4% (42-104)
Three-Point Percentage
John Mikos (SO) – 39.1% (25-64)
Pete Haas (SO) – 35.6% (31-87)
Jordan Stanford (JR) – 32.6% (14-43)
Free Throw Percentage
John Mikos (SO) – 85.2% (23-27)
Pete Haas (SO) – 83.9% (52-62)
Jay Raymer (SR) – 69.2% (9-13)
Pat Pelini (SR) – 68.0% (17-25)
Terrell Brown (SO) – 66.7% (14-21)
Anthony Fire (SO) – 64.7% (44-68)