Pa. dealer that supplied Petco pleads guilty to animal cruelty

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania small-animal dealer that supplied major pet retailers like Petco and PetSmart has pleaded guilty to two animal cruelty charges.

Clinton Arthur Holmes, of Alburtis, was originally cited for 28 instances of animal cruelty last August.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office says he pleaded guilty to the two charges Wednesday and was ordered to pay a fine of $300 on each of the counts and court costs. The other 26 counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The charges followed an investigation at Holmes Farm that revealed seven gerbils, seven chinchillas, six hamsters, six guinea pigs, one rabbit and one ferret weren’t properly cared for.

The investigation came after an animal-rights group shot video showing substandard conditions at the facility.

Petco and PetSmart announced last year they’d severed their relationships with Holmes.

