Pittsburgh high school sports star charged with raping 17-year-old girl

Eighteen-year-old Ross Wilkerson was the leading scorer for Chartiers Valley High School's basketball team

By Published:
handcuffs arrest generic 2

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – A two-sport star at a suburban Pittsburgh high school has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl.

Eighteen-year-old Ross Wilkerson was the leading scorer for Chartiers Valley High School’s basketball team when he was arrested Tuesday on rape, aggravated indecent assault and other charges. He also stars on the school’s baseball team and had planned to attend John Carroll University to play that sport.

Scott Township police say Wilkerson messaged the girl on Snapchat last Friday, told her he had a gift for her and asked her to go to a pool house behind his home. Police say when the girl arrived, Wilkerson forced her to have sex.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Wilkerson. School officials have declined to comment, citing confidentiality rules about student matters.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s