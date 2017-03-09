Raymon “Logger” Bowers Atkinson Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Raymond “Logger” Bowers Atkinson, 65, of Leetonia, died at 6:58 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

He was born on January 30, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Vance and Claira M. (Bowers) Atkinson.

Ray has lived most of his life in the Washingtonville and Leetonia area. He retired in 2012 from the Leetonia Public School System where he served as a janitor. He was a member of the Leetonia Eagles Club, Leetonia American Legion and the Washingtonville VFW. Ray was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Brown fan.

Ray is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Ann Roch, whom he married on August 8, 2015; his children, Erin Rae Atkinson of Salem and Stephen James Atkinson of Leetonia; his stepchildren, Michele (Eric) Randolph of Salem and David Nash of Springfield, Tennesse and four stepgrandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Atkinson, Linda Janofa and Christopher Atkinson.

Logger will be laid to rest in the Washingtonville Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Remembrance for Ray on Saturday, March 11 4:00 p.m. at the Leetonia Eagles Club.

Ray has requested that memorial contributions to be made to the Leetonia Baseball Association.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

Please go and view the obituary, leave a tribute or memory at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



