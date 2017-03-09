Report: House shot up in Youngstown, bullets blow plaster out of walls

A woman at the house thought the gunshots were coming from her T.V. but quickly realized it was real

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman said she was lying in bed when she heard multiple gunshots. At first, she thought it was coming from her television but quickly realized it was real.

Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the house on Greely Lane.

When officers arrived, a woman there said she was lying in bed and heard several gunshots. She said the bullets were “blowing the plaster out of the walls.”

Officers found three bullets holes in the front of the house and five shell casings on the ground outside.

The woman said this is the second time her house has been shot.

