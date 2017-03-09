Several injured in attack at German train station, 2 arrested

BERLIN (AP) – German police said several people were injured in an ax attack at Duesseldorf’s main train station.

A spokesman for federal police said two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack that took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told The Associated Press more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.

Kerstiens said the number of people injured was around five. He was unable to say how serious their injuries were.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

