Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy & mild

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Look for dry weather through morning with lows falling into the low 30’s.

Thursday will start dry with rain or snow showers developing into the late afternoon and evening. The rain snow mix will change to snow showers into the evening with snow expected overnight.  Right now, it looks like 2 to 3 inches possible with up to 4 inches in spots by Friday morning.  It will stay cold through the end of the week with snow showers possible Friday.

Colder this weekend with only a small risk for a flurry or light snow shower in the snowbelt. Another storm is expected to develop early next week.  It will need to be watched as it has potential to produce more snow and wind.  Colder air will continue next week.

FORECAST

Thursday:  Partly to mostly cloudy.  Rain or snow showers late day into evening.  (60%)
High:   47

Thursday night:  Rain/Snow showers mixing to snow early evening.  Snow likely.  2 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches in spots by Friday morning.  (90%)
Low:   24

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (60%)
High:   31    Low:  24

Saturday:  Partly or Mostly cloudy.  Small chance for snow Flurries.  Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High:   24   Low:   12

Sunday:   Partly or Mostly cloudy.  Small chance for snow Flurries.  Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High:   29   Low:   10

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.  (60%) *WATCHING STORM*
High:   32   Low:   15

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) *WATCHING STORM*
High:   29    Low:   23

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:   27    Low:   18

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:   34    Low:   18

