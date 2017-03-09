Storm Team 27: Snow is likely tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Rain will mix to snow showers tonight as colder air pushes into the area. Snow will be heaviest from 9:00PM through 3:00AM. The snow will melt at first as it falls into air above freezing. The other reason it will melt is that ground temperatures are above freezing too. It will start adding up as temperatures fall near and below 32° overnight. Snow accumulation will range from 2 to 4 inches with isolated spots up to 5 inches. Again, some of this will melt early as the rain mixes over and temperatures remain above freezing.

The cold air will continue to pour in Friday with on and off snow showers or flurries. These will result from Lake Enhanced snow showers. A quick inch or less will be possible if you get stuck under one of these bands. It will be cold and blustery into Friday night with a chance for snow showers. Wind chill readings will dip toward zero by Saturday morning.

A cold weekend expected with highs in the 20’s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a small risk for a snow showers or flurry Saturday into Early Sunday morning as cold air drops over Lake Erie.

Another storm is brewing for early next week. Keeping a close on this system as the potential for heavy snow and wind could develop late Monday into Tuesday. The colder air will stick around through next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Rain/Snow showers mixing to snow. Snow likely. 2 to 4 inches with up to 5 inches in spots by Friday morning. (100%)

Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance snow showers. Another inch or less if caught under one of the lake effect snowbands. (60%)

High: 30

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (40%)

Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. Mainly snowbelt. (30%)

High: 23

Sunday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 25 Low: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (40%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 29 Low: 12

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 30 Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 33 Low: 14

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 26

