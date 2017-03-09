Storm Team 27: Snow through early morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Snow showers continue through early morning. Snow will be heaviest from through 3:00AM. Total snow including melted snow – 2 to 4 inches with up to 5 inches in spots. Untreated surfaces will become slippery as temperatures fall belwo freezing.

The cold air will continue to pour in Friday with on and off snow showers or flurries. These will result from Lake Enhanced snow showers. A quick inch or less will be possible if you get stuck under one of these bands. It will be cold and blustery into Friday night with a chance for snow showers. Wind chill readings will dip toward zero by Saturday morning.

A cold weekend expected with highs in the 20’s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a small risk for a snow showers or flurry Saturday into Early Sunday morning as cold air drops over Lake Erie.

Another storm is brewing for early next week. Keeping a close on this system as the potential for heavy snow and wind could develop late Monday into Tuesday. The colder air will stick around through next week.

FORECAST

Through morning: Snow tapering off toward early mroning. Total snow including melted snow – 2 to 4 inches with up to 5 inches in spots. (100%)

Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance snow showers. Another inch or less if caught under one of the lake effect snowbands. (60%)

High: 30

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (40%)

Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. Mainly snowbelt. (30%)

High: 23

Sunday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 25 Low: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (40%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 29 Low: 12

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 30 Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 33 Low: 14

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 26

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

