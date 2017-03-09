Team back out on Lake Erie, looking for missing Trumbull Co. man

John Peters was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 28 at a gas station in Orwell, Ohio

John Peters, of Farmdale, is missing.

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – The search for a missing 91-year-old Trumbull County man resumed on Lake Erie Thursday.

Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Scuba Team went in the water at the location where police found John Peters’ van last week.

A state police boat with a human remains detection dog on board made several passes near the dock and farther out in the bay.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ tall, weighs 155 pounds, and was last seen wearing all green Dickies clothing.

If you see John Peters, you’re asked to call 911 or the Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.

The search for the Farmdale man will continue this weekend.

