Ursuline fends off Girard, advances to District Finals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team defeated Girard, 62-53 Thursday in a Division II District Semifinal at Boardman High School.

It was a close game in the first half before the Irish widened their lead to 32-22 at the break. Ursuline was led by Dakota Hobbs with 16 points, while Anthony Howell had 13 points.

Sophomore Austin Clausell led the Indians with 17 points. Austin O’Hara had 14 and Anthony Graziano added 11 points. Girard rounds out the season with a 13-11 overall record.

Ursuline (18-7) advances to face Salem Saturday in the District Championship. Tipoff set for 4 PM at Boardman High School.