Warren crime activity: Man threatened shot to head over shoe argument

Thursday, March 2

11:27 p.m. – 200 block of Idylwild Street NE, police responded to a residence for a possible overdose. The 51-year-old was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

11:44 p.m. – 1400 block of Niles Road SE, police found 25-year-old Michael Yager, of Niles, in a vacant house. Officers said he had tin snips, a screwdriver, pliers, and knives and was pulling electrical wires off of the house. He was arrested and charged with vandalism and possession of criminal tools.

Friday, March 3

1:45 p.m. – 900 block of Youngstown Warren Road, officers said 36-year-old John Swyers, of Warren, stole a car from the parking lot of the police department. They had been investigating him for another incident and filed an arrest warrant on an unrelated charge. Police arrested Swyers at Auto Evolution in Niles, where he works. They found a syringe, pills and other drug tools on him. Swyers is charged with receiving stolen property and possessing drug abuse instruments.

2:23 p.m. – E. Market Street and Elm Road NE, 36-year-old Martha Sandino, of Youngstown, crashed her SUV with her infant in the backseat. Police said she was driving under the influence and the baby was not properly fastened in his car seat. Officers found pills in the car, Sandino’s purse, and a diaper bag, according to a police report. She was arrested and charged with endangering children, DUI, possession of drugs, child restraint usage, and assured clear distance.

7 p.m. – 2300 block of Linda Drive NW, police responded to a report of a home burglary. The homeowner said someone stole an Xbox from his house while he was gone overnight. He said it appeared someone had been throughout the house because there were bulbs in light fixtures that hadn’t been there before.

Saturday, March 4

4 p.m. – 2600 block of W. Market Street, a man told police he feared for his life because another man threatened to shoot him in the head. The victim said the man made the threat because he was wearing the man’s shoes. According to a police report, the man said, “If you don’t come out them shoes, I’m gonna take you out ’em and cap your a–!”

Sunday, March 5

5:47 p.m. – N. Park Avenue NE and Reo Boulevard NW, an officer conducted a traffic stop and found needles and syringes containing suspected heroin in the car and on 31-year-old Ryan Richman, of Warren. He is charged with heroin possession and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Monday, March 6

8:35 a.m. – 600 block of E. Market Street, the owner of Coffee Cup Cake reported that his business had been broken into sometime overnight. He told police the front window and a door were smashed and a cash register containing about $150 was missing.

8:36 p.m. – 500 block of N. Park Avenue, 38-year-old Eugene Wallace, of Warren, reported his laptop stolen. Police had been looking for him earlier in the day for carrying a gun. They found the weapon in his jacket and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon.

Tuesday, March 7

10:50 a.m. – 1500 block of Dodge Drive NW, a man reported to police that his home had been broken into sometime since Saturday. He said a basement door was kicked in.

3:46 p.m. – 300 block of W. Market Street, police responded to a car crash with injuries. They found the driver, 21-year-old Tyler Tomassi, of Warren, and administered naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug. Officers said there was a syringe, burnt spoon, and packet of suspected heroin on the floor of the car. Tomassi was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug abuse.

Wednesday, March 8

1:56 a.m. – 1700 block of Irene Avenue NE, a man reported to police that his home had been broken into sometime during the day Tuesday. He said a window was broken and a side door was wide open when he arrived home. Some things were missing and his house was ransacked.

9:50 a.m. – Washington Street NE and Vine Avenue, police responded to reports of a 3-year-old girl walking around by herself. They were not able to find her parents, so Trumbull County Children Services took custody of her.

7 p.m. – 1500 block of Valley Avenue SW, a woman reported hearing a loud thud against the side of her house. She found two people in her front yard, throwing a football at her house, police said. The woman told them to leave but they wouldn’t. Her children came out of the home and the two people in the yard threw them on the ground, pushed, and hit them in the back of the head, according to a police report.

