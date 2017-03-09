Warren nursing home without power evacuated before cold comes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nursing home residents without power in Warren have evacuated ahead of winter weather Thursday evening.

A tree not far from White Oak Manor on Ridge Road blew over Wednesday from the strong winds, taking out a power line.

Buses moved residents to different nursing homes in the area. At least one was headed to Mineral Ridge.

White Oak Manor hasn’t been without electricity altogether. A backup generator kept medical equipment on, but it couldn’t run the heat.

Nursing home officials are not taking any chances.

“We kind of worked together as a team. The nursing home, of course, and then the other receiving nursing homes. They gathered information, sent it with them, and then the staff here were able to provide additional information and answer questions about the residents,” said Theresa Knapik, resident advocate with the Agency on Aging.

Officials were told the power would be restored last night. Then they were told it wouldn’t be fixed until Saturday and now they hear it will be back Friday night.

