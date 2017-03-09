Warren nursing home without power evacuated before cold comes

Buses moved residents from White Oak Manor in Warren to different nursing homes in the area

By Published: Updated:
Residents at White Oak Manor nursing home in Warren evacuated after a power outage.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nursing home residents without power in Warren have evacuated ahead of winter weather Thursday evening.

A tree not far from White Oak Manor on Ridge Road blew over Wednesday from the strong winds, taking out a power line.

Buses moved residents to different nursing homes in the area. At least one was headed to Mineral Ridge.

White Oak Manor hasn’t been without electricity altogether. A backup generator kept medical equipment on, but it couldn’t run the heat.

Nursing home officials are not taking any chances.

“We kind of worked together as a team. The nursing home, of course, and then the other receiving nursing homes. They gathered information, sent it with them, and then the staff here were able to provide additional information and answer questions about the residents,” said Theresa Knapik, resident advocate with the Agency on Aging.

Officials were told the power would be restored last night. Then they were told it wouldn’t be fixed until Saturday and now they hear it will be back Friday night.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s