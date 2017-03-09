Warren Township officer’s act of kindness goes viral

An officer in Warren Township, Ohio is getting a lot of attention following a viral Facebook post.

WARREN, TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A little bit of kindness goes a long way. A Warren Township Police Officer is learning that after his good deed gained a lot of traction online.

It was a simple act of kindness – a cup of coffee and some donuts for a man standing on a corner.

“I just saw him and was like I’ll just get him a cup of coffee. It was not a big deal,” said Patrolman Anthony Demyan.

But that gesture didn’t go unnoticed. Allison Lantz was stopped at the intersection and snapped a picture of Demyan’s good deed. She shared the image on Facebook and the post went viral.

“That just really spoke volumes to me about who he is as a person and an officer. It was just nice to see his compassion towards his community,” Lantz said. “I’m sure they do that stuff every single day but just being able to see it in action it just made me really appreciate it.”

Demyan is a little taken aback by all the attention but is glad that people are responding in such a positive way.

“Everyone always sees us in a negative light, and this is something positive that I didn’t even think would get the attention it has gotten,” Demyan said.

It all proves that a picture truly is worth a thousand words or at least a few hundred likes and shares on Facebook.

