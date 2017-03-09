Youngstown man sentenced for selling heroin that caused fatal overdose

Last year, a person fatally overdosed on heroin sold by Bunkley in Youngstown, according to court documents

By Published:
Lebron Bunkley, Jr., charged with distribution of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for firearms and narcotics violations, including selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose. 

Lebron Charles Bunkley, 38, was found guilty of last year of charges including distribution of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 14, 2016, a person fatally overdosed on heroin sold by Bunkley in Youngstown, according to court documents.

“This defendant has a long history with firearms and drugs, and sending him to prison for decades will make the community a safer place,” said Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s