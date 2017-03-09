Youngstown murder suspects now facing burglary, kidnapping charges

Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, are both facing four new charges in addition to the original aggravated murder charge

Lyric Moore and Terrell Martin
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people accused in the death of a Youngstown man found inside a burning SUV last month are now facing several additional charges.

Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, are both facing four new charges in addition to the original aggravated murder charge — aggravated burglary, kidnapping, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence.

The Mahoning County Coroner has tentatively identified the victim as Zachary Howell. The body was found behind an abandoned house on Youngstown’s east side on February 20.

Police said the man had been shot and killed before the fire started.

They have not released a motive but said physical evidence linked Moore and Martin to the murder.

Both are being held on $1 million bond.

