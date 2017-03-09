Youngstown police’s Shot Spotter leads to arrest

By Published:
police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police’s Shot Spotter, which alerts officers to shots fired in the city, led them to an area where they found a man and loaded gun.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers approached a man sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a house on W. Dewey Ave. According to the Shot Spotter, the shot occurred directly next to where the man was sitting.

The man in the car, identified as Charles Cole, told officer his “girl” told him someone had fired a gun outside the house so he grabbed his gun and went outside.

Police found a firearm under the passenger seat of the car where Cole had been sitting. Cole told officers the gun holds 15 rounds but he only loaded 14 before he went outside with it.

Also inside the vehicle police seized crack cocaine and a baggie of marijuana. Police also found a shell casing on the windshield of the car.

Cole was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and drug possession.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s