Youngstown police’s Shot Spotter leads to arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police’s Shot Spotter, which alerts officers to shots fired in the city, led them to an area where they found a man and loaded gun.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers approached a man sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a house on W. Dewey Ave. According to the Shot Spotter, the shot occurred directly next to where the man was sitting.

The man in the car, identified as Charles Cole, told officer his “girl” told him someone had fired a gun outside the house so he grabbed his gun and went outside.

Police found a firearm under the passenger seat of the car where Cole had been sitting. Cole told officers the gun holds 15 rounds but he only loaded 14 before he went outside with it.

Also inside the vehicle police seized crack cocaine and a baggie of marijuana. Police also found a shell casing on the windshield of the car.

Cole was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and drug possession.