Related Coverage Champion Softball books another trip to Regionals

2017 Champion Softball Preview

Head Coach: Cheryl Weaver

2016 Record: 26-5 (13-1), All-American Conference

Key Returnees

Molly Williams, C (SR)

McKenzie Zigmont, P (SR)

Megan Turner, SS (JR)

Strengths

The Flashes’ outstanding battery returns with McKenzie Zigmont throwing to Molly Williams. Zigmont, a Notre Dame College recruit, was a Second-Team All-State recipient last Spring. She tossed 146 2/3 innings while amassing an earned run average of just 1.00 while seeing her win total get to 20 victories compared to only 2 defeats. She also hit .333 (33-99) as she compiled 12 extra base hits (3 HRs) with a team-high 34 RBIs. Williams batted .461 (41-89), had a slugging percentage of .629 and finished with a fielding percentage of .996 (1 error in 244 chances). Megan Turner is back for her junior year after having such a strong campaign as a sophomore. Turner slugged her way to a 1.086 slugging percentage while hitting .543 (44-81) with 8 homers and 33 RBIs. She also had 12 doubles and 4 triples while scoring 38 runs.

“We are looking forward to this season,” points out coach Weaver. “Our loss to South Range in the Regionals hurt and showed us what we have to do to get back to where we want to be. The team is hungry. Our pitching and defense should be strong.”

Weaknesses

The loss of a player such as Amber Ricci – who batted .326 (30-92) with 10 doubles – was a key cog to last season’s success. Despite hitting .340 as a team last season, Weaver points to just that as a key to the Golden Flashes’ success this year, “it’s the hitting that has to be more consistent and sharp.”

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Megan Turner – .543 (44-81)

On-Base Percentage: Megan Turner – .598

Runs Scored: Megan Turner – 38

Base Hits: Megan Turner – 44

Doubles: Megan Turner – 12

Triples: Megan Turner – 4

Homeruns: Megan Turner – 8

Runs Batted In: McKenzie Zigmont – 34

Stolen Bases: Amber Ricci* & Molly Williams – 9

Earned Run Average: McKenzie Zigmont – 1.00 (146.2 IP)

Wins: McKenzie Zigmont – 20-2

Innings Pitched: McKenzie Zigmont – 146.2

Strikeouts: McKenzie Zigmont – 189

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Jefferson, 5

Mar. 28 – Girard, 5

Mar. 30 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 3 – Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 4 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 7 – West Branch, 6

Apr. 8 – vs Brunswick at Candlelite Knolls, 11 (Strike Out Cancer)

Apr. 8 – vs Field at Candlelite Knolls, 1 (Strike Out Cancer)

Apr. 10 – at Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 11 – Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 17 – Brookfield, 5

Apr. 18 – at Brookfield, 5

Apr. 19 – Madison, 5

Apr. 20 – at Struthers, 5

Apr. 21-23 – Rock n Fire (Akron Firestone)

Apr. 24 – at East, 5

Apr. 25 – East, 5

Apr. 27 – Ursuline, 5

May 1 – Liberty, 5

May 2 – at Liberty, 5

May 4 – Niles, 5

May 5-6 – MVI – Liberty Park

May 8 – LaBrae, 5