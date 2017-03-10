2017 Columbiana Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Ryan Wolf

2016 Record: 16-11

Key Returnees

Jake Clark, 1B/P (SR)

Mitch Davidson, SS/CF/P (SR)

Tim Davin, RF/P (SR)

Keenan Green, C (SR)

Brandon Johnston, P (SR)

Vince Vivo, OF (SR)

Zach Fahs, OF/P (JR)

A.J. Perkins, 1B (JR)

Seth Ross, IF (SO)

Strengths

The Clippers return a large amount of seniors to their 16-win team a year ago. Jake Clark is back after accumulating a .357 batting average (20-56) to go along with an on-base percentage of .419. Clark also tallied a 5-3 mark on the hill while striking out 64 batters and compiling a 2.86 ERA in 51.1 innings of work. Mitch Davidson will be a key contributor to this season’s success. Last year, he led the team with a .407 average (35-86) and 15 stolen bases. Davidson also was strong on the mound as he amassed a 5-2 record with a 1.64 ERA in 47 innings while fanning 53 batters. Tim Davin improved upon his 2015 numbers (.274 BA, 5 2Bs, 15 RBIs) with a .311 average (23-74) and 12 extra base hits (8 2Bs, 3 3Bs, HR) as he finished with a team-high .541 slugging percentage. Keenan Green hit .342 (27-79) and drove in 19 runs a year ago. Green also completed the season with a .953 fielding percentage (150 chances). Davidson, Green and Davin will occupy the middle of the Clippers’ order. Outfielder Vince Vivo nearly hit for .300 (.298 – 17-53) as he scored 13 runs last Spring. Sophomore Seth Ross played a key role for the Clippers in 2016 as a freshman. He hit .244 (11-45) and had 8 RBIs. On the defensive side, Ross finished third on the team in assists (32).

Pitching depth should also be a real strength to the team with the return of Davidson, Clark and Zach Fahs (3.76 ERA, 19 Ks in 31.2 IP). The staff will also welcome freshman newcomer Chase Franken.

Weaknesses

What gave the Clippers’ headaches last Spring was their overall team defense. In 2016, Columbiana committed 78 errors and gave up 50 unearned runs. Coach Wolf says, “we must solidify (our) infield defense this year to compete.” Columbiana must also replace a senior class which included Dylan Davin (.308 BA, 28 Hs, 13 RBIs), Josh Herbert (.288 BA, 12 RBIs), and Nate Armstrong (.275 BA, 11 RBIs) from last year.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Mitch Davidson – .407 (35-86)

On-Base Percentage: Mitch Davidson – .474

Runs Scored: Mitch Davidson – 24

Base Hits: Mitch Davidson – 35

Doubles: Tim Davin – 8

Triples: Tim Davin – 3

Homeruns: Tim Davin – 1

Runs Batted In: Keenan Green – 19

Stolen Bases: Mitch Davidson – 15

Earned Run Average: Mitch Davidson – 1.64 (47.0 IP)

Wins: Mitch Davidson & Jake Clark – 5

Innings Pitched: Jake Clark – 51.1

Strikeouts: Jake Clark – 64

Saves: Zach Fahs – 1

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 28 – Howland, 5

Mar. 29 – Jackson-Milton, 5

Mar. 30 – at Western Reserve, 5

Mar. 31 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 3 – Southern, 5

Apr. 4 – at Southern, 5

Apr. 6 – McDonald, 5

Apr. 7 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 10 – at Wellsville, 5

Apr. 11 – Wellsville, 5

Apr. 13 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 18 – Lisbon, 5

Apr. 19 – at Lisbon, 5

Apr. 20 – South Range, 5

Apr. 21 – at East Palestine, 5

Apr. 22 – Liberty (DH), 12

Apr. 24 – Leetonia, 5

Apr. 25 – at Leetonia, 5

Apr. 26 – Carrollton, 5

Apr. 27 – Springfield, 5

Apr. 30 – vs. Seneca Valley (at PNC Field in Pittsburgh), 2:30

May 1 – at Crestview, 5

May 2 – Beaver Local, 5:30

May 3 – at Toronto, 6

May 4 – United, 5

May 8 – at Lowellville, 5