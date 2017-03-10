65-year-old Youngstown woman charged with soliciting

Louise Jacobs is charged with loitering for solicitation and possession of drug paraphernalia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 65-year-old woman was arrested after police said she tried to engage in prostitution.

Police said Louise Jacobs was walking back and forth on Hillman Street between Delason and W. Evergreen avenues on Thursday afternoon. Police said the area is known for prostitution.

Jacobs was attempting to stop several cars by flagging them down. A car stopped and Jacobs got into the passenger seat, a police report said.

Police said Jacobs had two crack pipes in her purse.

She was charged with loitering to engage in solicitation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacobs was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, but she didn’t show up.

