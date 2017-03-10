Boardman crime activity: Man tells coworker to ‘cash me outside’

Thursday, March 2

3:24 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Craig Stevens, 36, arrested on a warrant for drug abuse. Police said Stevens was charged as a result of a search warrant at an Argyle Avenue home on September 30.

7:49 p.m. – U.S. 224 near Glenwood Ave., Addison Fluent, III, 44, charged with assured clear distance, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. Police said Fluent was involved in a crash with another vehicle. He failed a sobriety test and was found with a loaded gun in the car, police said. Fluent has a CCW permit.

Friday, March 3

7:55 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Jeffrey Bachani, 24, arrested and charged with theft and obstructing official business. Police said Bachani grabbed a woman’s wallet at Walmart and ran out of the store, dropping it on the ground in the process. Bachani was arrested near the parking lot of ALDI.

11:37 p.m. – Market St. and Overhill Rd., Eric Johnson, 28, charged with possession of drugs, driving under suspension and excessive window tint. Police said Johnson was found with a bag of Percocet pills during a traffic stop. Johnson said the pills were his aunt’s that she gave him for a back injury, and he said he had misplaced them.

Saturday, March 4

8:23 a.m. – Salinas Trail and Sierra Madre Dr., Caleb Alm, charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said Alm was driving a vehicle involved in a rollover crash that took down a utility pole. Police said Alm smelled of alcohol and was stopped walking away from the crash. Alm denied drinking that day, saying he “did a little wake and bake this morning and drank a few shots last night but that was it,” according to a report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol level of .184.

10:33 p.m. – 7000 block of Market St., the manager of the Wagon Wheel Motel reported that a man punched a door to one of the rooms, damaging it, during an argument with a woman.

Sunday, March 5

1:38 a.m. – 1200 block of Boardman Poland Rd., police were called to Texas Roadhouse for a reported threat made between employees. One of the employees said they were throwing water back and forth when a co-worker’s shirt got wet and he said, “Cash me outside.” The employee said he believed his co-worker was joking until he later pulled him aside and said, “I’m really going to catch you outside and beat your a–.” Police said the suspect was laughing during the investigation and said, “I can’t believe he called the cops.”

12:27 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman reported her vehicle was damaged by eggs thrown from another vehicle while she was driving down Western-Reserve and New Buffalo roads.

12:57 p.m. – 100 block of Lost Creek Dr., reported damage to a mailbox.

1:39 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a man reported someone removed the spare tire off his tailgate while it was parked at 7053 West Blvd.

2:19 p.m. – 4800 block of Brookwood Rd., reported theft of a spare tire from a vehicle.

6:06 p.m. – 7300 block of South Ave., reported theft of tools and other items from the back of a truck parked at the Days Inn.

7:17 p.m. – 4100 block of Arden Blvd., a woman reported that someone ordered food at Pizza Joe’s and from a Chinese Restaurant in her name and had it delivered to her house. She suspected someone who “likes to play childish pranks on the family.”

Monday, March 6

4 a.m. – 200 block of E. South Range Rd., Stacey Silvia, 38, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

4:59 p.m. – 7400 block of Oregon Trail, reported theft of a TV and Xbox One game console during a home burglary. Police said a rear black entry door was shattered. A neighbor reported seeing an older model white van with blue stripes in the driveway around 9:30 a.m.

8:50 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a man told police a friend found his stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police said a pack of partially smoke cigarettes were left in the car, which were taken as evidence.

Tuesday, March 7

1200 block of Boardman Poland Rd., – Police found the body of a missing woman in a car behind Starbucks. An autopsy found no obvious signs of death, so the coroner is waiting for toxicology results.

8:57 a.m. – 300 block of Wildwood Dr., a woman reported she thought she was the victim of a “yes” phone scam. She said after she responded yes to a caller’s question, the caller hung up.

11:10 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Brad Ruozzo, 32, arrested on four theft warrants and a probation violation. Police said Ruozzo stole from several stores: Bed, Bath and Beyond on July 11, Home Depot on July 10, Kohl’s on March 8 and JCPenney on March 15. An employee at Kohl’s said Ruozzo managed to get away after throwing a Roomba at him.

7:30 p.m. – 2000 block of Wolosyn Circle, a building manager reported that a suspect took several pieces of mail belonging to tenants in the building.

Wednesday, March 8

1:59 a.m. – 800 block of Cook Ave., a man reported that he and his wife witnessed a man trying to break into a car. The suspect was described as an 18- to 24-year-old black man with short hair, approximately 5’11” to 6’1” tall. He was wearing a blue or black hooded sweatshirt with an orange or red shirt visible underneath and blue or black pants.