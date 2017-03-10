Coroner identifies Youngstown murder victim found in burned out SUV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner confirmed Friday that human remains found inside a burned out SUV last month belong to Zachary Howell.

The coroner sent the badly charred remains to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), which determined they matched Howell’s DNA profile.

Investigators believed Howell was the victim because he was the owner of the SUV. His body was found Feb. 20 behind an abandoned house on Edgar Street on Youngstown’s east side.

Lyric Moore, 21, and Terrell Martin, 37, have been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence in the case.

The coroner said Howell had been shot twice in the head and died before the fire was set.

