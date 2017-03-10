Family of Ohio woman found dead said she was pregnant with twins

Heather Nicole Levi Ayers, 27, of Coshocton County near Columbus was found Wednesday night

By WKBN Staff and NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
Heather Nicole Levi Ayers was found dead near Columbus.
Courtesy: WCMH

COSHOCTON CO., Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) — Deputies have identified the body found along a central Ohio road as a married mother whose family said was pregnant with twins.

Heather Nicole Levi Ayers, 27, of Coshocton County near Columbus was found Wednesday night.

The victim’s mother said her daughter lived in the Newark area, was married, and the mother of two kids.

Deputies found her body around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday off Township Road 68 in Coshocton County. The sheriff’s office said a man driving down the road spotted the body in a wooded area.

Sheriff Timothy Rogers said the circumstances of the woman’s death appear suspicious, but a cause of death has not been determined. The incident remains under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s