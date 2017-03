BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Boardman police are looking for 40-year-old Brent Herman.

Herman is wanted for possessing chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile.

Contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).