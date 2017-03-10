Fugitive of the week: Sex offender wanted for not registering and other crimes

Police are looking for 28-year-old Wendell Beatty, Jr.

Wanted: Wendell Scott Beatty, Jr. Failure to register as a sex offender, breaking and entering

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 28-year-old Wendell Beatty, Jr.

Beatty is wanted for failure to register his address. Beatty is a convicted sex offender and is required to maintain his current address with the sheriff’s office.

Beatty is also wanted by Columbiana County for breaking and entering. Police believe he could be in the East Liverpool, OH area.

Contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

