Game of the Week: Salem vs. Ursuline, 3/11

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Saturday, March 11, 2017 (11 pm on MyYTV)
Division II Boardman District Championship: Ursuline (18-7) vs. Salem (13-12)
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Salem, 60.7; Ursuline, 57.7
Scoring Defense: Ursuline, 54.3; Salem, 59.8
Results
Salem
Quakers 70 Poland 66*
Quakers 64 Struthers 52*
Quakers 57 Lakeview 55*
Quakers 81 Niles 61
Minerva 64 Quakers 52
Quakers 83 Crestview 34
Marlington 64 Quakers 59
Alliance 71 Quakers 49
Quakers 63 West Branch 56
Quakers 91 Beaver Local 59
Quakers 74 Canton South 61
Carrollton 51 Quakers 41
Louisville 85 Quakers 62
Quakers 62 East Palestine 56
Minerva 59 Quakers 49
Quakers 56 Marlington 55
Alliance 72 Quakers 51
South Range 70 Quakers 50
Quakers 66 West Branch 58
Quakers 73 Liberty 71
Crestwood 65 Quakers 37
Canton South 43 Quakers 39
Carrollton 54 Quakers 46
Louisville 77 Quakers 65
Quakers 77 East Liverpool 46
*-Post-Season
Ursuline
Irish 62 Girard 53*
Irish 39 Mooney 37*
Irish 68 Southeast 53*
Hoban 61 Irish 49
Irish 59 Perry 56
Harding 46 Irish 43
Irish 57 Campbell Memorial 34
Irish 58 Cathedral Prep 50
Irish 53 St. Thomas Aquinas 50
Irish 80 Mooney 52
Irish 55 Canton Central Catholic 48
Massillon 77 Irish 59
Irish 76 East 74 OT
Brunswick 39 Irish 37
Irish 40 Mooney 25
Irish 76 Lake Catholic 64
Irish 61 Howland 56
Irish 74 First Christian Academy 61
Warren JFK 70 Irish 59
Irish 60 Lutheran East 57
Benedictine 69 Irish 51
Irish 54 Fitch 38
St. Vincent-St. Mary 72 Irish 55
Irish 76 Coventry 72 OT
Irish 42 Lake 40
*-Post-Season
Game Notes: Salem defeated both the #3 seed Struthers (64-52) and the #1 seed Poland (70-66) in the tournament within six days of each other. The Quakers (the 6th seed) opened the game on a 25-3 run over the Bulldogs. Despite leading by 22-points, Salem had to hold off a late rally by Poland. Chase Ackerman nearly registered a double-double (20 points, 9 rebounds).Jon Gerace added 18 points and Mitch Davidson tallied 12. The Quakers are seeking their first District title in eleven years (2006).
Since January 28, Ursuline has posted a 9-2 mark with their only defeats at the hands of Harding (46-43) and Hoban (61-49). The Irish were led by Dakota Hobbs’ 16-points in their District Semifinal win over Girard on Thursday, 62-53. Anthony Howell also added 13 points for Ursuline. The Fighting Irish are seeking their fourth straight District Championship.
Division II – Boardman District Championship
Since 2000
2016 – 3 Ursuline 73 2 Poland 61
2015 – District moved to Warren
2014 – District moved to Warren
2013 – 6 Mooney 61 2 Salem 46
2012 – 1 Struthers 57 2 Poland 49
2011 – 1 Struthers 36 2 Poland 33
2010 – 1 Poland 75 3 Mooney 65
2009 – Streetsboro 77 Poland 75
2008 – Poland 72 West Branch 71
2007 – Poland 49 Canfield 45
2006 – Salem 57 Niles 32
2005 – Poland 66 Canfield 53
2004 – Liberty 78 Howland 60
2003 – Poland 52 Liberty 37
2002 – Poland 57 Niles 52
2001 – Chaney 44 Poland 41
2000 – Canfield 55 Struthers 51 OT
Playoff History (Since 2010)
Salem
Playoff Record: 12-7
Sectional Championships: 3 (2013, 2016-17)
District Championships: 0
Regional Championships: 0
…Last District Championship: 2006
Ursuline
Playoff Record: 27-7
Sectional Championships: 7 (2011-17)
District Championships: 4 (2011, 2014-16)
Regional Championships: 0
…Last District Championship: 2016
Winner to play the Stow District Champion (Benedictine or Cleveland Central Catholic) on March 16 at 6:15 pm at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.