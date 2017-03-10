Game of the Week: Salem vs. Ursuline, 3/11

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Saturday, March 11, 2017 (11 pm on MyYTV)

Division II Boardman District Championship: Ursuline (18-7) vs. Salem (13-12)

Road to District Championship Game

Salem

Ursuline

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Salem, 60.7; Ursuline, 57.7

Scoring Defense: Ursuline, 54.3; Salem, 59.8

Results

Salem

Quakers 70 Poland 66*

Quakers 64 Struthers 52*

Quakers 57 Lakeview 55*

Quakers 81 Niles 61

Minerva 64 Quakers 52

Quakers 83 Crestview 34

Marlington 64 Quakers 59

Alliance 71 Quakers 49

Quakers 63 West Branch 56

Quakers 91 Beaver Local 59

Quakers 74 Canton South 61

Carrollton 51 Quakers 41

Louisville 85 Quakers 62

Quakers 62 East Palestine 56

Minerva 59 Quakers 49

Quakers 56 Marlington 55

Alliance 72 Quakers 51

South Range 70 Quakers 50

Quakers 66 West Branch 58

Quakers 73 Liberty 71

Crestwood 65 Quakers 37

Canton South 43 Quakers 39

Carrollton 54 Quakers 46

Louisville 77 Quakers 65

Quakers 77 East Liverpool 46

*-Post-Season

Ursuline

Irish 62 Girard 53*

Irish 39 Mooney 37*

Irish 68 Southeast 53*

Hoban 61 Irish 49

Irish 59 Perry 56

Harding 46 Irish 43

Irish 57 Campbell Memorial 34

Irish 58 Cathedral Prep 50

Irish 53 St. Thomas Aquinas 50

Irish 80 Mooney 52

Irish 55 Canton Central Catholic 48

Massillon 77 Irish 59

Irish 76 East 74 OT

Brunswick 39 Irish 37

Irish 40 Mooney 25

Irish 76 Lake Catholic 64

Irish 61 Howland 56

Irish 74 First Christian Academy 61

Warren JFK 70 Irish 59

Irish 60 Lutheran East 57

Benedictine 69 Irish 51

Irish 54 Fitch 38

St. Vincent-St. Mary 72 Irish 55

Irish 76 Coventry 72 OT

Irish 42 Lake 40

*-Post-Season

Game Notes: Salem defeated both the #3 seed Struthers (64-52) and the #1 seed Poland (70-66) in the tournament within six days of each other. The Quakers (the 6th seed) opened the game on a 25-3 run over the Bulldogs. Despite leading by 22-points, Salem had to hold off a late rally by Poland. Chase Ackerman nearly registered a double-double (20 points, 9 rebounds).Jon Gerace added 18 points and Mitch Davidson tallied 12. The Quakers are seeking their first District title in eleven years (2006).

Since January 28, Ursuline has posted a 9-2 mark with their only defeats at the hands of Harding (46-43) and Hoban (61-49). The Irish were led by Dakota Hobbs’ 16-points in their District Semifinal win over Girard on Thursday, 62-53. Anthony Howell also added 13 points for Ursuline. The Fighting Irish are seeking their fourth straight District Championship.

Division II – Boardman District Championship

Since 2000

2016 – 3 Ursuline 73 2 Poland 61

2015 – District moved to Warren

2014 – District moved to Warren

2013 – 6 Mooney 61 2 Salem 46

2012 – 1 Struthers 57 2 Poland 49

2011 – 1 Struthers 36 2 Poland 33

2010 – 1 Poland 75 3 Mooney 65

2009 – Streetsboro 77 Poland 75

2008 – Poland 72 West Branch 71

2007 – Poland 49 Canfield 45

2006 – Salem 57 Niles 32

2005 – Poland 66 Canfield 53

2004 – Liberty 78 Howland 60

2003 – Poland 52 Liberty 37

2002 – Poland 57 Niles 52

2001 – Chaney 44 Poland 41

2000 – Canfield 55 Struthers 51 OT

Playoff History (Since 2010)

Salem

Playoff Record: 12-7

Sectional Championships: 3 (2013, 2016-17)

District Championships: 0

Regional Championships: 0

…Last District Championship: 2006

Ursuline

Playoff Record: 27-7

Sectional Championships: 7 (2011-17)

District Championships: 4 (2011, 2014-16)

Regional Championships: 0

…Last District Championship: 2016

Winner to play the Stow District Champion (Benedictine or Cleveland Central Catholic) on March 16 at 6:15 pm at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.