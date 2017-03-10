Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy, plans to close 32 stores

Along with the bankruptcy filing, Gander Mountain said it intends to sell the company

ST. PAUL, MN (WCMH) – Outdoor retailer Gander Mountain announced Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Along with the bankruptcy filing, Gander Mountain said it intends to sell the company.

The chain will close 32 underperforming stores. None of the affected stores are located in Ohio.

  • Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa
  • Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville
  • Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield
  • Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield
  • Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury
  • New York (1) – New Hartford
  • North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte
  • Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga
  • Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston
  • West Virginia (1) – Charleston
  • Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown

The company expects to auction off the company in April and close the sale in May.

With the exception of the 32 stores that will close in the coming weeks, the company expects to conduct normal business operations. Employee pay and benefits will be unaffected.

