Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy, plans to close 32 stores

ST. PAUL, MN (WCMH) – Outdoor retailer Gander Mountain announced Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Along with the bankruptcy filing, Gander Mountain said it intends to sell the company.

The chain will close 32 underperforming stores. None of the affected stores are located in Ohio.

Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield

Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

New York (1) – New Hartford

North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte

Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga

Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

West Virginia (1) – Charleston

Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown

The company expects to auction off the company in April and close the sale in May.

With the exception of the 32 stores that will close in the coming weeks, the company expects to conduct normal business operations. Employee pay and benefits will be unaffected.

