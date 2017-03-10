Garfield upsets top-seeded LaBrae

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield upset top-seeded LaBrae 58-56 Friday night in the Division III District Finals at Warren G. Harding High School.

Logan Kiser missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, sealing the victory for the G-Men.

Garfield’s Tommy Bissler led all scorers with 22 points and seven rebounds. Dalton Fall added 15 points in the win for the G-Men

Tariq Drake led LaBrae with 19 points and four rebounds. Carlton Brown added 9 points in the season-ending setback.

Garfield improves to 18-8 on the campaign. The G-Men advance to face Villa Angela-St. Joseph in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 8PM at the Canton Fieldhouse.

