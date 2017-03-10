Homer Roy Taylor Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Homer Roy Taylor, 81, of Cortland, Ohio, died Friday afternoon, March 10, 2017, at his home after a long illness.

Mr. Taylor was born the son of Guy and Goldia Wilowbghy Taylor on January 24, 1936, in Falls Mills, West Virginia. He came to the Warren area in 1958.

Mr. Taylor was a graduate of Burnsville High School in Burnsville, West Virginia and was an Army veteran. He had worked for Alcan as a coating operator, retiring after 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling.

His wife, the former Fern Nice, whom he married June 15, 1959, died January 7, 2005. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Linda Snowden of Cortland; his son, Edward Taylor of Mesa, Arizona; a sister, Vonda Douglas of Cortland; two brothers, Charles Taylor of Florida and Tom Taylor of Antwerp, Ohio; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and his companion, Renea Miles.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, At the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Southern Care Hospice.



