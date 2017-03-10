James Michael Drass, Sr. Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – James M. Drass, Sr. of Lake Milton, Ohio, entered peacefully into rest on Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Hospice House in Poland, following a brief illness. He was 91.

James was born the son of the late George and Lila (Crowell) Drass on July 24, 1925, in St. Lawrence, Pennsylvania and resided in Lake Milton since 1988, formerly of Newton Falls.

He was retired from Copperweld Steel Corporation and was of the Catholic faith. James was a member of the Ohio Country Music Association, Akron Chapter, Newton Falls American Legion Post 236, Amvets Post 112 and VFW Post 3332. James faithfully served his country during WW II from 1945-1947.

On December 9, 1951, James was united into marriage with former Dottie Woodward and had shared 66 loving years together. His memories will be remembered and celebrated by those he leaves behind, his wife, Dottie Drass of Lake Milton; son, James M. Drass, Jr. of Newton Falls; Joy D. Collins (Mike) of Wooster, Jewel M. Drass of Austintown and Judy M. Rossi (Thomas) of Canfield; brothers, Thomas Drass of Newton Falls and Edward Drass of Kent; sisters, Gretta Kephart of St. Lawrence, Pennsylvania, Gladys Shope of Champion, Karen McMillen of Irvona, Pennsylvania and Gloria Stevens of Poland; three grandchildren, Sarah (John) DiBenedetto, Lynzie (Brian) Walkama and Ryan Buchanan; two great-grandchildren, Anna Sophia and Johnny DiBenedetto.

James is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and William Drass.

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Military Honors provided by the Newton Falls VFW Post 3332.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, (330)394-6200.

