Jerald Feezle Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio – Jerald Feezle, 70, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away the evening of March 10, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born June 30, 1946 in East Palestine, son of the late, Paul and Marie McTague Feezle.

Jerald was an active longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

He worked as a laborer at various local mills, including Sheet and Tube for 16 years.

He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

Jerald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Huff Feezle; two sons, Gerald (Cynthia) Feezle of Homeworth, Ohio and Christopher (Wendy) Feezle of Havelock, North Carolina; three brothers, Bob Feezle of Warren, Ed (Mary) Feezle of Columbiana and Terry (Sondra) Feezle of East Palestine; six sisters, Jean McElroy of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, Barb (Frank) Bohazi of Warren, Mary (Jim) Touville of New Middletown, Sandy (Emmet) Prine of Unity, Donna (Tom) Hodder of New Waterford and Linda Culler of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Glen Feezle.

Calling hours will be Tuesday evening, March 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

There will be a private interment at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home. To view obituary visit www.oliver-linsley.com.



