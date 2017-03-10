Kathryn V. Burke Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Kathryn V. “Kathy” Burke, age 53, of Niles, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017, at St. Joseph Health Center after a courageous 18-year battle with cancer.

Kathy was born October 19, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, to Fred and Helen Belko, Sr.; she was a 1982 graduate of Howland High School.

Kathy worked for Cortland Banks for over 25 years, retiring as a Head Teller. She enjoyed shooting Pool on her Pool league. Kathy never missed the Kentucky Derby. She was also very fond of her “furry” children, her German Shepherds, Smoke, Sheena, Keymo and Dozer.

She is survived by her father, Fred Belko, Sr.; her brothers, Stephen (Connie) Belko and Fred (Donna) Belko, Jr.; sister-in-law, Stephanie Belko; nieces, Jessica (Dan) Ciufi, Melissa (Dan) Vodhanel, Stephanie (Alex) Gottuso and Kristen Belko and nephews, Craig and Zander Belko.

Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, William J. “Stupid” Burke; her mother, Helen and brother, John Belko.

Friends may call 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE , Warren, Ohio; where Rev. Michael A. Sabella will conduct the funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

