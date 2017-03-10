KC routs Otto-Eldred in PIAA opener

Drew Magestro had a game-high 21 points to pace Kennedy Catholic

Sophomore Maceo Austin rocked the gym with several big dunks to help Kennedy Catholic rout Otto-Eldred.

SHARON, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys started their state title defense in the PIAA tournament Friday night routing District 9 foe Otto-Eldred 87-35 at Sharon High School.

KC trailed early 6-2 but would go on a 25-2 run to close out the first quarter and would not look back.

Drew Magestro led the way for the Golden Eagles with 21 points while Maceo Austin had 17 and Mo Konate added 13.

The win moves KC to 22-2 and advances to play the winner of the Imani Christian/Juniata Valley winner on Tuesday.

