Mahoning County indictments: March 9, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 9, 2017:
Jamar Houser: Having weapons while under disability
Gary Drayton: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Christopher Williams: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
James Ianazone: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and OVI
Loretta Talley Stevens: Theft
Charles Wilson: Receiving stolen property
John Lamont Jonhson: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Tawhon Easterly: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business with forfeiture specifications
Claude Bowling: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and two counts of possession of drugs
Nicholas Burnett: Possession of cocaine
John Appliguese AKA Andrew Appugliese: Three counts of vandalism
Samuel Johntony: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification
Theodore Landry: Possession of cocaine
Patrick Vinion and Lucas Hammond: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Rosemarie Hrusovsky: Domestic violence
Terrell Martin and Lyric Moore: Aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence
Curtis Cooper: Felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation with firearm specifications
Demareah Martin: Escape
James D. Hall: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Meghan Grace and Bruce Graban: Theft and safecracking
Wendell Beatty, Jr.: Fail to notify change of address
Lauren Adams AKA Lauren Hanlon: Burglary
Emmett Parker, Jr: Nonsupport of dependents
James E. Nicholson, AKA James Kimbrough, Jr.: Nonsupport of dependents
Jerry Womack: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents
Jeremy Pruitt: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.