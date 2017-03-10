Mahoning County indictments: March 9, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 9, 2017:

Jamar Houser: Having weapons while under disability

Gary Drayton: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Christopher Williams: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

James Ianazone: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and OVI

Loretta Talley Stevens: Theft

Charles Wilson: Receiving stolen property

John Lamont Jonhson: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Tawhon Easterly: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business with forfeiture specifications

Claude Bowling: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and two counts of possession of drugs

Nicholas Burnett: Possession of cocaine

John Appliguese AKA Andrew Appugliese: Three counts of vandalism

Samuel Johntony: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification

Theodore Landry: Possession of cocaine

Patrick Vinion and Lucas Hammond: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Rosemarie Hrusovsky: Domestic violence

Terrell Martin and Lyric Moore: Aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Curtis Cooper: Felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation with firearm specifications

Demareah Martin: Escape

James D. Hall: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Meghan Grace and Bruce Graban: Theft and safecracking

Wendell Beatty, Jr.: Fail to notify change of address

Lauren Adams AKA Lauren Hanlon: Burglary

Emmett Parker, Jr: Nonsupport of dependents

James E. Nicholson, AKA James Kimbrough, Jr.: Nonsupport of dependents

Jerry Womack: Four counts of nonsupport of dependents

Jeremy Pruitt: Three counts of nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. 

