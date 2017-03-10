Mooney grad Simon signs 3-year deal with Colts

Houston Texans outside linebacker John Simon runs with the ball for a touchdown on a 41-yard fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Houston Texans outside linebacker John Simon runs with the ball for a touchdown on a 41-yard fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney and Ohio State product John Simon has signed a three-year free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL.com reports that the deal is worth $14 million, and includes $6 million guaranteed.

The valley native spent the past three seasons with the Houston Texans. Last season, he tallied 51 tackles with 3.5 sacks.

The 26-year old was originally a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013. Simon is a former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while playing for the Buckeyes.

