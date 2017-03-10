National group comes to Canfield to pray for president, end to racism

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of spiritual leaders representing significant ethnic, cultural and interest groups is gathering in Canfield for an event called “POTUS Shield.”

Members of the national group say the theme is simple, offering a prayer shield for the President of the United States (POTUS) and the country.

The group is also focusing on the roots of racism and anger in the U.S.

The group formed shortly after the presidential election and visits a different city each month.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat or Independent. We’re commanded by the bible to pray for our leaders so that they will lead in peace and they will have wisdom to govern,” said Herman Martir of the Asian Action Network.

The three-day event ends Saturday with a session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Touch Heaven Ministries in Canfield.

This Canfield stop is the second stop on the POTUS Shield National Tour.

The first convocation was held in Washington, D.C. in January.

