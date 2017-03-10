O.J. Simpson could be released in 2017; producers open to TV show idea

FILE - In this May 13, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court, in Las Vegas. The former football star appeared in Hertz ads for more than a decade and came to be associated with the rental car company. Simpson had continued making appearances at events for the company. That ended in 1994 when he was charged with first-degree murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and friend Ronald Goldman. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, File)
(CNN) – O.J. Simpson could get out of prison later this year if a parole hearing goes his way.

The hearing will take place in July, according to a spokesman for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

Depending on the outcome, the “Juice” could be loose as soon as Oct. 1.

The former pro football star was famously acquitted in 1995 in the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Sixty-nine-year-old Simpson has been serving a 9 to 33 year sentence for his role in a 2007 incident that unfolded in a Las Vegas hotel room.

He and armed associates confronted two men and took pieces of Simpson’s memorabilia from them.

Simpson said at his sentencing, he was trying to reclaim personal items that had been stolen from him and he was unaware his associates were carrying guns.

At least four of seven commissioners will have to vote in Simpson’s favor in order for him to be released.

TMZ is reporting is that some production companies said they would consider a show featuring Simpson but it would likely be pay per view and not a broadcast or cable network show.

