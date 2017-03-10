Owner of home where Youngstown shooting occurred facing gun charge

Norman "Anton" Carter is charged with having weapons under disability, but police haven't linked him to the shooting

Norman “Anton” Carter, charged with having weapons under disability.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant was issued for the owner of a home on Josephine Avenue from which shots were fired at a man on Wednesday. 

Norman Carter, who also goes by the name Anton, is charged with having weapons under disability. He is not charged with the shooting of 40-year-old Javel Bates, who was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with critical injuries.

Police said Carter owns the home where the shooting took place, but police haven’t linked him to the shooting yet.

Bates was in a car in front of the home at 1926 Josephine Avenue when several shots were fired at him from the house. Police said Bates drove to a relative’s home nearby before he was taken to the hospital.

Police believe that Bates knew the shooter.

Carter turned himself into the Youngstown Police Department on Friday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

WKBN will be at the hearing. Check back here for more information, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

