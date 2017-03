WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s Tariq Drake was named Player of the Game for his play in the Vikings’ 58-56 loss to Garfield in the Division III District Championship Game on Friday March 10th.

The game was broadcast as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Drake finished with a team-high 19 points and four rebounds in the setback. He helped lead the Vikings to a record of 24-1 on the season.