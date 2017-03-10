Police: Father charged after toddler found walking alone in Warren

Justin Pugh is charged with child endangering

By Published:
Justin Pugh, charged with endangering children.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing a child endangering charge after his 3-year-old was found walking around unsupervised.

Police were called to Washington Street at Vine Avenue late Wednesday morning for a report that the child was alone. Officers were unable to locate the child’s parents, so Children Services took custody of her, according to a police report.

At 10:56 a.m., the parents called police.

The father, 27-year-old Justin Pugh, was charged. He turned himself into police on Thursday.

Pugh pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. He is set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. April 13.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s