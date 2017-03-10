Psychiatrists say Pa. mom understood she was killing kids in tub

An Allegheny County judge could find Laurel Schlemmer guilty of less than first-degree murder if he determines her mental issues were significant enough

By Published: Updated:
Police say Laurel Schlemmer, 43, admitted to drowning the boys, ages 3 and 6, at her home in McCandless in 2014
Courtesy: KDKA Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Defense and prosecution psychiatrists agree that a Pennsylvania woman charged with drowning her two sons in a bathtub knew she was killing them and knew that was wrong.

What they don’t agree on is whether 43-year-old Laurel Schlemmer had a diminished mental capacity when she formed the intent to kill 6-year-old Daniel and 3-year-old Luke.

That’s important because an Allegheny County judge could find her guilty of less than first-degree murder if he determines her mental issues were significant enough. He said he’ll issue a verdict next week.

Schlemmer’s attorney is trying to avoid such a conviction, which would carry life imprisonment for the 2014 killings.

Police said she told them she could be a better mother to the boys’ eldest brother if the two younger kids were “in heaven.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s