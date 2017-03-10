Randy J. Earle Obituary

CONNEAUT, Ohio – Randy J. Earle, age 65, of Conneaut, Ohio, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born October 18, 1951, in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, a son of Oliver W. Earle and Barbara (Besson) Fassler.

A resident of Conneaut, Ohio for the past 38 years, Randy was formerly of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania.

He owned and operated Loose Caboose Hobbies in North Kingsville, Ohio.

Randy was a former member of the Conneaut Railroad Museum and he had a love of trains, cars and cameras.

Randy is survived by his wife, Freda L. (Albert) Earle, whom he married May 6, 1980, of Conneaut, Ohio; his daughter, Eileen Price of Jamestown, New York; son, Evan Earle of Newark, New Jersy; daughter, Stephanie (Robert) Romig of Painesville, Ohio; daughter, Tamiko (Mark) Mysnyk of Erie, Pennsylvania; daughter, Misty (Mohamed) Ahmed of Conneaut, Ohio; son, Casey Earle of Ashtabula, Ohio; his mother, Barbara Fassler of Missouri; sister, Lorrie Gantz of Erie, Pennsylvania; sister, Gale Earle of Erie, Pennsylvania; brother, Warren Earle of Missouri; brother, Lorne Earle of Savannah, Georgia; sister, Crystal DiBenedetto of Ripley, New York; brother, Jason Alcorn of Ripley, New York; brother, Robbie Alcorn of Missouri; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Randy’s wishes were to be cremated and no public service held.

A private service will be held for family at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover,OH, handled arrangements with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



