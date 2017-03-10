Shepherd of the Valley Poland to host job fair for new rehab center

Interviews will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Published:
Shepherd of the Valley had an open house Sunday, showing off its new Poland community center.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Shepherd of the Valley Poland is holding a job fair on March 16 to staff their new skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.

Full and part time staff members are needed to fill RN, LPN, STNA and housekeeping positions.

Nursing and aide positions will have 12 hour, self-scheduled shifts. Housekeeping positions will have eight hour shifts.

Representatives are asking those interested to bring a resume to be interviewed at the 301 W. Western Reserve Road location.

Qualified candidates may secure an interview prior to the job fair by either applying online at shepherdofthevalley.com or contacting Human Resource Director Pam Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2038 or phall@shepherdofthevalley.com.

