State considering death penalty for dismembered Pa. teen’s mom

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors said they haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty for a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend in the rape, death, and dismemberment of her adopted daughter.

Forty-two-year-old Sara Packer pleaded not guilty Friday to homicide, rape, kidnapping, and other charges in 14-year-old Grace Packer’s death last year.

Bucks County prosecutors said aggravated circumstances exist to seek the death penalty because Grace was kidnapped and tortured before she was killed.

Defense lawyer Keith Williams said there’s no evidence Sara Packer raped or killed the girl.

Prosecutors say Packer watched 44-year-old boyfriend Jacob Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy they shared. He faces his formal arraignment March 21.

Sara Packer is also charged with illegally collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits after Grace’s death.

