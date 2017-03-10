State considering death penalty for dismembered Pa. teen’s mom

Sara Packer, 42, pleaded not guilty Friday to homicide, rape, kidnapping, and other charges in 14-year-old Grace Packer's death

By Published: Updated:
Sara Packer, charged with killing her teenage daughter in a rape-murder fantasy.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors said they haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty for a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend in the rape, death, and dismemberment of her adopted daughter.

Forty-two-year-old Sara Packer pleaded not guilty Friday to homicide, rape, kidnapping, and other charges in 14-year-old Grace Packer’s death last year.

Bucks County prosecutors said aggravated circumstances exist to seek the death penalty because Grace was kidnapped and tortured before she was killed.

Defense lawyer Keith Williams said there’s no evidence Sara Packer raped or killed the girl.

Prosecutors say Packer watched 44-year-old boyfriend Jacob Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy they shared. He faces his formal arraignment March 21.

Sara Packer is also charged with illegally collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits after Grace’s death.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s