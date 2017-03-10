Storm Team 27: Cold and blustery tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Cold temperatures and lake effect snow showers will remain in the forecast tonight. Lows will dip toward the low teens. Wind chill readings will drop into the single digits to near zero in spots through morning. Snowfall will be light with around an inch or less if caught under the snowbands.

Cold air will stick around this weekend with highs in the 20’s and lows near 10°! There is a small chance for a snow shower or flurry.

Watching another storm that will develop early next week. This storm could produce heavier snow into Monday night and Tuesday. It will become windy and cold behind the system into the middle of the week. It looks like the cold air will last through next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Cold and Blustery. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. 1” or less if stuck under snowband. (40%)

Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. Little accumulation. (30%)

High: 23

Saturday night: Cold. Very small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

Low: 10

Sunday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)

High: 26

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (40%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 34 Low: 14

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with scattered snow showers. (70%) *WATCHING STORM*

High: 30 Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 29 Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 16

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 33

