Storm Team 27: Windy with scattered snow

The cold air will continue to pour in Friday with on and off snow showers or flurries. These will result from Lake Enhanced snow showers. An inch or two is possible if you get stuck under one of these bands. It will be cold and blustery into Friday night with a chance for snow showers. Wind chill readings will dip toward zero by Saturday morning.

A cold weekend expected with highs in the 20’s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a small risk for a snow showers or flurry Saturday into Early Sunday morning as cold air drops over Lake Erie.

Another storm is brewing for early next week. Keeping a close on this system as the potential for heavy snow and wind could develop late Monday into Tuesday. The colder air will stick around through next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance snow showers. Another inch or two with the lake effect snowbands. (60%)
High: 30

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (40%)
Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries. Mainly snowbelt. (30%)
High: 23

Sunday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow Flurries early. Mainly snowbelt. (20%)
High: 25 Low: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. (40%) *WATCHING STORM*
High: 29 Low: 12

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) *WATCHING STORM*
High: 30 Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 33 Low: 14

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 26

