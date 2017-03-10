Trumbull County reports rash of drug overdoses

There were 12 drug overdoses in Trumbull County on Tuesday, including two deaths

Project DAWN kit. Sept. 21, 2015
Project DAWN kits can prevent death from a heroin overdose.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is warning the area about a rash of drug overdoses in a 24-hour period.

There were 12 drug overdoses in Trumbull County on Tuesday, including two deaths. One person was admitted to intensive care on March 1 and died on Tuesday. The other person died Tuesday at home, according to the Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

According to the Trumbull County Coroner’s office, five people have also died due to drug overdoses from March 1 to March 7.

“There have been 55 reported overdoses in the Ohio Department of Health’s Epi Center system since March 1 and a total of 45 overdoses for all of February”, said Sandy Swann, director of Nursing at the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

Last week, the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board reported 23 overdoses in Trumbull County in 48 hours. 

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said she believes most people are trying to get help for their addictions because there are waiting lists at most detox centers. She said those waiting for help can call the Coleman Access Center at 330-392-1100.

Swann said naloxone kits are available at the Trumbull County Combined Health District. The drug can reverse the effects of a drug overdose due to opiates.

Naloxone is free to the public through a partnership with the health district and grants from the Valley Care Foundation and the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

For more information, visit www.trumbullmhrb.org or call 330-675-2765. WKBN also has a list of local resources.

WKBN is talking to health officials to find out more on these reports. Tune into WKBN 27 First News tonight to hear from those affected by the crisis. 

