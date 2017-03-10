Vallory Lynn (Bowen) Safreed Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Vallory Lynn (Bowen) Safreed passed away Friday, March 10, 2017.
Arrangements are pending at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio.
