Warren JFK boys claim District Championship

Warren JFK knocked off the defending Division IV State Champions with a 75-72 win over Cornerstown Christian in the District Championship Friday night.

The Eagles got 20 points each from two seniors Justin Bofenkamp and Nate Woods. Byron Taylor and Antonio McQueen each added 9 for Kennedy as well.

Cornerstone got a big game from junior Michael Bothwell, who finished with 41 points.

Warren JFK will advance to face McDonald, the top ranked team in the state in Division IV next Tuesday in the Regional Semifinals at the Canton Fieldhouse.