Warren man facing compelling prostitution charges

Derwin Norman, Jr. is also charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials

By Published:
Derwin Norman, Jr., charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, compelling prostitution, drug possession and escape.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in Trumbull County Jail on compelling prostitution charges.

Derwin Norman, Jr., 21, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday. He is charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials and compelling prostitution.

Niles Police Capt. John Marshall declined to say more about the case, but he said more charges could be pending. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

Norman appeared in Niles Municipal Court, where he entered no plea to the charges on Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000, and he is scheduled to appear again at 9:30 a.m. March 20.

